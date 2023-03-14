Adani Enterprises, Sona BLW, Titan and more: Key stocks that moved the most on March 14

SUMMARY Indian benchmark indices ended Tuesday's trading session in the red. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17043.30 , 111 points lower and the BSE Sensex ended at 57900.19, 337.66 points down. Here are the key stocks that moved-

1 / 5

Titan | Nifty50's top gainer, its stock ended 1.2 percent higher.

2 / 5

IT stocks | The Nifty IT index fell the most among sectoral indices, down nearly 1.7 percent. Shares of HCL Tech, LTTS, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, TCS, Persistent, MPhasis, Coforge, ended 1.2 to 4.5 percent lower.

3 / 5

Adani Enterprises | Nifty50's top loser, its stock ended 7.7 percent lower.

4 / 5

PNB Housing Finance | Nifty500's top loser, its share ended 10.7 percent lower.

5 / 5

Sona BLW Precision Forgings | Foreign investors, mutual funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies were buyers of Blackstone's 20.5 percent stake in Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd., which it sold on Monday via a block deal. Nifty500's top gainer, its shares ended 6.2 percent higher.