English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket NewsAdani Enterprises, Sona BLW, Titan and more: Key stocks that moved the most on March 14

Adani Enterprises, Sona BLW, Titan and more: Key stocks that moved the most on March 14

Adani Enterprises, Sona BLW, Titan and more: Key stocks that moved the most on March 14
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 14, 2023 4:29:57 PM IST (Published)

Switch to Slide Show
Slide Show

SUMMARY

Indian benchmark indices ended Tuesday's trading session in the red. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17043.30 , 111 points lower and the BSE Sensex ended at 57900.19, 337.66 points down. Here are the key stocks that moved-

Titan, Titan stock, Titan shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count1 / 5

Titan | Nifty50's top gainer, its stock ended 1.2 percent higher.

IT stocks, IT shares, HCL Tech, LTTS, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, TCS, Persistent, MPhasis, Coforge, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count2 / 5

IT stocks | The Nifty IT index fell the most among sectoral indices, down nearly 1.7 percent. Shares of HCL Tech, LTTS, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, TCS, Persistent, MPhasis, Coforge, ended 1.2 to 4.5 percent lower.

adani enterprises, adani stock, adani shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count3 / 5

Adani Enterprises | Nifty50's top loser, its stock ended 7.7 percent lower.

PNB housing finance, PNB housing finance stock, PNB housing finance shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count4 / 5

PNB Housing Finance | Nifty500's top loser, its share ended 10.7 percent lower.

sona blw, sona blw stock, sona blw shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count5 / 5

Sona BLW Precision Forgings | Foreign investors, mutual funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies were buyers of Blackstone's 20.5 percent stake in Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd., which it sold on Monday via a block deal. Nifty500's top gainer, its shares ended 6.2 percent higher.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Apollo Pipes board approves raising Rs 259.60 crore via preferential issue of shares

Next Article

LIC elevates Tablesh Pandey as managing director: All you need to know

arrow down

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X