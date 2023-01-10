homephotos Newsmarket Newsadani enterprises sona blw tata motors key stocks moved most january 10 15628881.htm

Adani Enterprises, Sona BLW, Tata Motors and more: Key stocks that moved the most on January 10 News

Adani Enterprises, Sona BLW, Tata Motors and more: Key stocks that moved the most on January 10

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 10, 2023 4:28:32 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Indian benchmark indices ended Tuesday's trading session in the red. Shares of the NSE Nifty50 ended at 17914.15, 187.05 points lower and the BSE Sensex ended at 60115.48, 631.83 points down. Here are the key stocks that moved-

Tata Consultancy Services | Technology bellweather Tata Consultancy Services maintained its exit margin guidance for the current financial year at 25 percent, despite the figure marginally missing estimates for the December quarter. Its stock ended 1 percent lower.

Adani Enterprises | Nifty50's top loser, its shares ended nearly 5.7 percent lower.

Sona BLW | Shares of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. gained as much as 6 percent in early trade on Tuesday after the company announced the acquisition of 54 percent stake and voting rights in Serbia-based NOVELIC, a leading provider of mmWave radar sensors. Its stock ended 5.9 percent higher.

Tata Motors | Nifty50's top gainer, its shares ended 5.9 percent higher.

Max Financial Services & Axis Bank | Private lender Axis Bank has informed the exchanges that it has entered into a revised agreement with Max Financial on January 9 to acquire the remaining 7 percent stake in the latter. Shares of Max Financial Services and Axis Bank ended 4.1 percent higher and 0.7 percent lower.

