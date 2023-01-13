English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket News

Adani Enterprises, Shriram Finance, Titan and more: Key stocks that moved the most on January 13

Adani Enterprises, Shriram Finance, Titan and more: Key stocks that moved the most on January 13

Adani Enterprises, Shriram Finance, Titan and more: Key stocks that moved the most on January 13
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 13, 2023 4:11:25 PM IST (Published)

Switch to Slide Show
Slide Show

SUMMARY

Indian benchmark indices ended in the green on Friday. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17956.60, 98.40 points up and BSE Sensex ended at 60261.18, 303.15 points up. Here are the key stocks that moved most-

MCX, MCX stock, MCX shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count1 / 8

MCX | Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX) gained over 4 percent in trade on Friday after the market regulator allowed exchanges to launch multiple contracts in the same commodity on Thursday. Its stock ended nearly 6.3 percent higher.

gujarat gas, gujarat gas stock, gujarat gas shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count2 / 8

Gujarat Gas | Global investment banking and capital markets firm Jefferies on Thursday downgraded Gujarat Gas Ltd., one of India’s largest city gas distribution companies, to ‘underperform’. Its stock ended 3.5 percent lower.

adani enterprises stock, adani enterprises shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count3 / 8

Adani Enterprises Ltd | Nifty50's top gainer, its shares ended 2 percent higher.

shriram finance, shriram finance stock, shriram finance shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count4 / 8

Shriram Finance Ltd | As many as 80 lakh shares of 2.1 percent equity of Shriram Finance changed hands in a large trade deal on Friday. Shares of Shriram Finance are trading at Rs 1275, down 2..7 percent from the previous close on the BSE. Its shares ended 2.7 percent lower.

Infosys, infosys stock, infosys shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count5 / 8

Infosys 48 analysts on the street track Infosys. Nearly 90 percent of these have a buy recommendation on the stock. Most of these analysts continue to maintain their bullish stance after the company's December quarter earnings. Its shares ended 1.5 percent higher.

Milk, heritage foods stock, heritage foods shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count6 / 8

Heritage Foods Ltd | Heritage Foods Ltd. on Friday announced that the company’s board has fixed January 20 as the record date for its rights issue that will open on January 30. Its shares ended 1.5 percent higher.

Samvardhana Motherson International, Samvardhana Motherson International stock, Samvardhana Motherson International shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count7 / 8

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd | Shares of auto ancillaries company Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. dropped over 4 percent before recovering from the lows, after German carmaker Volkswagen Group’s deliveries fell to the lowest in over a decade, according to reports. Its shares ended nearly 1.3 percent lower.

titan stock, titan shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count8 / 8

Titan | Nifty50's top loser, its shares ended nearly 1.1 percent lower.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Wipro Q3 Result: March quarter guidance below expectations even as margin improves 120 basis points

Next Article

Sensex and Nifty 50 snap 3-day losing streaking led by IT and financial shares

arrow down

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X