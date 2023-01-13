Adani Enterprises, Shriram Finance, Titan and more: Key stocks that moved the most on January 13

SUMMARY Indian benchmark indices ended in the green on Friday. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17956.60, 98.40 points up and BSE Sensex ended at 60261.18, 303.15 points up. Here are the key stocks that moved most-

MCX | Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX) gained over 4 percent in trade on Friday after the market regulator allowed exchanges to launch multiple contracts in the same commodity on Thursday. Its stock ended nearly 6.3 percent higher.

Gujarat Gas | Global investment banking and capital markets firm Jefferies on Thursday downgraded Gujarat Gas Ltd., one of India’s largest city gas distribution companies, to ‘underperform’. Its stock ended 3.5 percent lower.

Adani Enterprises Ltd | Nifty50's top gainer, its shares ended 2 percent higher.

Shriram Finance Ltd | As many as 80 lakh shares of 2.1 percent equity of Shriram Finance changed hands in a large trade deal on Friday. Shares of Shriram Finance are trading at Rs 1275, down 2..7 percent from the previous close on the BSE. Its shares ended 2.7 percent lower.

Infosys | 48 analysts on the street track Infosys. Nearly 90 percent of these have a buy recommendation on the stock. Most of these analysts continue to maintain their bullish stance after the company's December quarter earnings. Its shares ended 1.5 percent higher.

Heritage Foods Ltd | Heritage Foods Ltd. on Friday announced that the company’s board has fixed January 20 as the record date for its rights issue that will open on January 30. Its shares ended 1.5 percent higher.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd | Shares of auto ancillaries company Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. dropped over 4 percent before recovering from the lows, after German carmaker Volkswagen Group’s deliveries fell to the lowest in over a decade, according to reports. Its shares ended nearly 1.3 percent lower.

Titan | Nifty50's top loser, its shares ended nearly 1.1 percent lower.