Adani Enterprises, Radico, Tata Steel and more: Key stocks that moved the most on February 7

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 7, 2023 4:18:52 PM IST (Published)

Indian benchmark indices ended Tuesday's trading session in the red. The NSE Nifty ended at 17721.50, 43.10 points down and the BSE Sensex ended at 60286.04, 220.86 points lower. Here are the key stocks that moved-

Adani Enterprises | Nifty50's top gainer, its shares ended nearly 15.3 percent higher.

Tata Steel | Tata Steel shares slipped over four percent to become the top Nifty50 loser on Tuesday, a day after the steelmaker reported a quarterly loss of over Rs 2,502 crore loss due to higher expenses. Nifty50's top loser, its shares ended 5.3 percent lower.

Radico Khaitan Ltd | Radico Khaitan Ltd. on Monday announced that the sale of its Morpheus Super Premium Brandy has reached over 1 million cases, making the brand the most recent member of the ‘Millionaire’ club. Its shares ended 1.3 percent lower.

Rajesh Exports | Nifty500's top loser, its shares ended nearly 6.6 percent lower.

Dhampur Sugar | Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd. on Monday said that it has completed the expansion work at its Dhampur unit in the Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh. Its shares ended 0.8 percent higher.

