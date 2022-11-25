Adani Enterprises, PB Fintech, Indiabulls Housing and more: Key stocks that moved the most on November 25

SUMMARY Indian benchmark indices were trading flat around an hour before market closing. Sensex and Nifty50 were 0.1 percent lower.

1 / 7

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd | Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd. has announced its partnership with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Raipur, and the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to launch an online Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management with a specialisation in Human Resource Management. Its shares were trading nearly 1.4 percent higher at 1.40pm.

2 / 7

HDFC Life | Among the top Nifty50 gainers, it was trading 2.3 percent higher.

3 / 7

KIOCL Ltd | Shares of iron ore miner KIOCL Ltd surged in early trade on Friday after the public sector undertaking announced the resumption of operations at its Mangaluru plant. Its shares were trading 5.9 percent higher.

4 / 7

PB Fintech | Shares of PB Fintech, which operates Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, are trading higher after WF Asian Smaller Companies Fund bought Rs 134 crore worth of company shares in a bulk deal. Its shares were trading 5 percent higher at 2.10pm.

5 / 7

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd | Nifty500's top gainer, its shares were trading nearly 11 percent higher.

6 / 7

Castrol India Ltd | Mobility fuel manufacturer Castrol India Ltd. announced on Friday that it will acquire 7.09 percent stake in TVS Group's ki Mobility in two tranches. Its shares were trading nearly 1.1 percent higher.

7 / 7

Adani Enterprises | Nifty50's top loser, its shares were trading 1.5 percent lower at 2.15pm.