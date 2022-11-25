English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
  • Hours
  • Minutes
  • Seconds

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homephotos Newsmarket News

    Adani Enterprises, PB Fintech, Indiabulls Housing and more: Key stocks that moved the most on November 25

    Adani Enterprises, PB Fintech, Indiabulls Housing and more: Key stocks that moved the most on November 25

    Adani Enterprises, PB Fintech, Indiabulls Housing and more: Key stocks that moved the most on November 25
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com Nov 25, 2022 2:38 PM IST (Published)

    Switch to Slide Show

    SUMMARY

    Indian benchmark indices were trading flat around an hour before market closing. Sensex and Nifty50 were 0.1 percent lower.

    veranda learning solutions, veranda learning, veranda learning stock, veranda learning shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
    1 / 7

    Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd | Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd. has announced its partnership with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Raipur, and the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to launch an online Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management with a specialisation in Human Resource Management. Its shares were trading nearly 1.4 percent higher at 1.40pm.

    HDFC life, HDFC life stock, HDFC life shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
    2 / 7

    HDFC Life | Among the top Nifty50 gainers, it was trading 2.3 percent higher.

    kiocl, kiocl stock, kiocl shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
    3 / 7

    KIOCL Ltd | Shares of iron ore miner KIOCL Ltd surged in early trade on Friday after the public sector undertaking announced the resumption of operations at its Mangaluru plant. Its shares were trading 5.9 percent higher.

    pb fintech, pb fintech stock, pb fintech shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
    4 / 7

    PB Fintech | Shares of PB Fintech, which operates Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, are trading higher after WF Asian Smaller Companies Fund bought Rs 134 crore worth of company shares in a bulk deal. Its shares were trading 5 percent higher at 2.10pm.

    indiabulls housing finance, indiabulls housing stock, indiabullshousing shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
    5 / 7

    Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd | Nifty500's top gainer, its shares were trading nearly 11 percent higher.

    castrol india, castrol india stock, castrol india shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
    6 / 7

    Castrol India Ltd | Mobility fuel manufacturer Castrol India Ltd. announced on Friday that it will acquire 7.09 percent stake in TVS Group's ki Mobility in two tranches. Its shares were trading nearly 1.1 percent higher.

    adani enterprises, adani enterprises stock, adani enterprises shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
    7 / 7

    Adani Enterprises | Nifty50's top loser, its shares were trading 1.5 percent lower at 2.15pm.

    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Previous Article

    REC shares gain the most in five months after 19 lakh shares change hands

    Next Article

    Power Finance Corporation shares gain in sixth out of last seven sessions, trade at 52-week high

    arrow down

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng