Adani Enterprises, Olectra Greentech, Tata Steel and more: Key stocks that moved the most on March 9

SUMMARY

Indian benchmark indices ended Thursday's trading session in the red. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 59806.28, 541.81 points lower and the BSE Sensex ended at 17589.60, 164.80 points down. Here are the key stocks that moved-

Image count1 / 5

Tata Steel | Nifty50's top gainer, its shares ended 1.6 percent higher.

Image count2 / 5

Auto stocks | The Nifty Auto index fell the most among sectoral indices, down 1.8 percent. Shares of Tata Motors, TVS Motors, Maruti, Eicher Motor, M&M, ended 1.5 to 3.5 percent lower.

Image count3 / 5

Olectra Greentech | Nifty500's top gainer, its shares ended nearly 19.2 percent higher.

Image count4 / 5

Adani Enterprises | Nifty50's top loser, its shares ended 4.8 percent lower.

Image count5 / 5

Home First Finance Company India Ltd | Shares of technology-driven affordable housing finance firm Home First Finance Company India Ltd. fell as much as 9 percent on Thursday after over 73 lakh shares exchanged hands in a large trade. Its stock ended nearly 7.7 percent lower.

