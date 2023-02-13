Adani Enterprises, Oil India, Titan and more: Key stocks that moved the most on February 13

SUMMARY Indian benchmark indices ended Monday's trading session in the red. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17770.90, 85.60 points down and the BSE Sensex ended at 60431.84, 250.86 points lower. Here are the key stocks that moved-

Titan | Nifty50's top gainer, its shares ended nearly 2.1 percent higher.

Bank stocks | The Nifty PSU Bank index fell the most among sectoral indices, down 2.5 percent. Shares of Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Central Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, SBI, PSB, Union Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, ended nearly 1.1 to 3.2 percent lower.

Adani Enterprises | Nifty50's top loser, its shares ended 7.6 percent down.

Lupin Ltd | Shares of Lupin Ltd fell sharply for a second consecutive session on Monday after the pharmaceutical company last week reported a 72 percent drop in net profit for the December quarter compared with a year ago. Its shares ended 8.4 percent lower.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd | Nifty500's top gainer, its shares ended 17.1 percent higher.

Oil India Ltd | Oil India Ltd shares gained eight percent in morning trade on Monday after the company reported a record profit in the December quarter on better pricing and higher production. Its shares ended nearly 7.8 percent higher.