English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket NewsAdani Enterprises, Oil India, Titan and more: Key stocks that moved the most on February 13

Adani Enterprises, Oil India, Titan and more: Key stocks that moved the most on February 13

Adani Enterprises, Oil India, Titan and more: Key stocks that moved the most on February 13
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 13, 2023 4:24:18 PM IST (Published)

Switch to Slide Show
Slide Show

SUMMARY

Indian benchmark indices ended Monday's trading session in the red. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17770.90, 85.60 points down and the BSE Sensex ended at 60431.84, 250.86 points lower. Here are the key stocks that moved-

Titan, Titan bse, Titan shares, Titan Q3, Titan Jewellery, Titan Eye Plus, Caratlane, titan stock, titan shares,
Image count1 / 6

Titan | Nifty50's top gainer, its shares ended nearly 2.1 percent higher.

Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Central Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, SBI, PSB, Union Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, bank stocks, bank shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count2 / 6

Bank stocks | The Nifty PSU Bank index fell the most among sectoral indices, down 2.5 percent. Shares of Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Central Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, SBI, PSB, Union Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, ended nearly 1.1 to 3.2 percent lower.

adani enterprises, adani enterprises stock, adani enterprises shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count3 / 6

Adani Enterprises | Nifty50's top loser, its shares ended 7.6 percent down.

lupin ltd, lupin stock, lupin stock, lupin shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count4 / 6

Lupin Ltd | Shares of Lupin Ltd fell sharply for a second consecutive session on Monday after the pharmaceutical company last week reported a 72 percent drop in net profit for the December quarter compared with a year ago. Its shares ended 8.4 percent lower.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd stock, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count5 / 6

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd | Nifty500's top gainer, its shares ended 17.1 percent higher.

oil india, oil india stock, oil india shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count6 / 6

Oil India Ltd | Oil India Ltd shares gained eight percent in morning trade on Monday after the company reported a record profit in the December quarter on better pricing and higher production. Its shares ended nearly 7.8 percent higher.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Lupin drops 10% in two days as brokerages expect further weakness in fourth quarter

Next Article

Market at close | Sensex drops 250 points lower, Nifty 50 below 17,800 — dragged by IT and financials

arrow down

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X