Adani Enterprises, Nykaa, Apollo Hospitals and more: Key stocks that moved the most on February 14

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 14, 2023 4:43:20 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Indian benchmark indices ended Tuesday's trading session in the green. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17929.85, 158.95 points higher and the BSE Sensex ended at 61032.26, 600.42 points up. Here are the key stocks that moved-

UPL | Nifty50's top gainer, its shares ended 3.6 percent higher.

Realty stocks | The Nifty Realty index fell the most among sectoral indices, down 1.8 percent. Shares of Prestige, DLF, Sobha, Godrej Properties, Lodha, Phoenix Ltd, Suntech, Indiabulls Real Estate, ended 1.3 to 8 percent lower.

Apollo Hospitals | Nifty50's top loser, its shares ended nearly 2.5 percent lower.

Adani Enterprises | Adani Enterprises, Adani Group's flagship company, on Tuesday reported net profit at Rs 740 crore versus Rs 1.8 crore year-on-year. Its shares ended 1.9 percent higher.

Nykaa | Shares of Nykaa’s parent company FSN E-Commerce Ventures declined over four percent from the previous close on the BSE on Tuesday as the company on Monday reported a 71 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 8.1 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022. Its stock ended nearly 4.5 percent lower.

