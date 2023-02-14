English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket NewsAdani Enterprises, Nykaa, Apollo Hospitals and more: Key stocks that moved the most on February 14

Adani Enterprises, Nykaa, Apollo Hospitals and more: Key stocks that moved the most on February 14

Adani Enterprises, Nykaa, Apollo Hospitals and more: Key stocks that moved the most on February 14
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 14, 2023 4:43:20 PM IST (Published)

Switch to Slide Show
Slide Show

SUMMARY

Indian benchmark indices ended Tuesday's trading session in the green. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17929.85, 158.95 points higher and the BSE Sensex ended at 61032.26, 600.42 points up. Here are the key stocks that moved-

UPL, UPL stock, UPL shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count1 / 5

UPL | Nifty50's top gainer, its shares ended 3.6 percent higher.

Prestige, DLF, Sobha, Godrej Properties, Lodha, Phoenix Ltd, Suntech, Indiabulls Real Estate, realty stocks, realty shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count2 / 5

Realty stocks | The Nifty Realty index fell the most among sectoral indices, down 1.8 percent. Shares of Prestige, DLF, Sobha, Godrej Properties, Lodha, Phoenix Ltd, Suntech, Indiabulls Real Estate, ended 1.3 to 8 percent lower.

apollo hospitals, apollo hospitals stock, apollo hospitals shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count3 / 5

Apollo Hospitals | Nifty50's top loser, its shares ended nearly 2.5 percent lower.

adani enterprises, adani enterprises stock, adani enterprises shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count4 / 5

Adani Enterprises | Adani Enterprises, Adani Group's flagship company, on Tuesday reported net profit at Rs 740 crore versus Rs 1.8 crore year-on-year. Its shares ended 1.9 percent higher.

nykaa, nykaa stock, nykaa shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count5 / 5

Nykaa | Shares of Nykaa’s parent company FSN E-Commerce Ventures declined over four percent from the previous close on the BSE on Tuesday as the company on Monday reported a 71 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 8.1 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022. Its stock ended nearly 4.5 percent lower.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Patel Engineering shares end lower despite winning orders more than twice its market capitalisation

Next Article

Motilal Oswal decodes what is plaguing these oil and gas stocks

arrow down

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X