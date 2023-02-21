English
Adani Enterprises, NTPC, Shilpa Medicare and more: Key stocks that moved the most on February 21

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 21, 2023 4:23:12 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Indian benchmark indices ended Tuesday's trading session with minor cuts. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17826.70, 17.90 points lower and the BSE Sensex ended at 60672.72, 18.82 points down.

NTPC | Nifty50's top gainer, its stock ended nearly 3.3 percent higher.

Bank stocks | The Nifty PSU index fell the most among sectoral indices, down nearly 1.8 percent. Shares of PNB, Union Bank, IOB, Central Bank, Canara Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, ended 1.2 to 6.5 percent lower.

Adani Enterprises | Nifty50's top loser, its shares ended nearly 3.6 percent lower.

Shilpa Medicare Ltd | Nifty500's top gainer, its shares ended 9.1 percent higher.

Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd | Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd.'s shares soared over 10 percent on Monday following its announcement of acquiring a 75 percent stake in auto components supplier IAC International Automotive India (IAC India) for a total consideration of Rs 587 crore in cash. Its shares ended nearly 9.8 percent higher.

