Stocks to watch today: Adani Enterprises, Can Fin Homes, NATCO and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to open higher on Tuesday tracing positive moves across other Asian markets. SGX Nifty futures were 0.9 percent or 153 points up at 17,777 on the last count. Shares of Adani Enterprises, NATCO, Can Fin Homes among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on September 20

Adani Enterprises Ltd | The company has raised Rs 100 crore via allotment of 1,000 rated, listed, secured, redeemable, principal-protected market linked non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 10,00,000 each on a private placement basis.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd | The company has approved the sale of a six percent stake in its subsidiary Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances via offer-for-sale.

CEAT Ltd | The tyre company has allotted non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis aggregating to Rs 150 crore.

Natco Pharma Ltd | The Delhi High Court allowed NATCO to launch Chlorantraniliprole (CTPR) and its formulations, through the non-infringing process. NATCO is the 1st company in India to have received its registration approval given by Central Insecticide Board & Registration Committee (CIB&RC).

Can Fin Homes Ltd | Girish Kousgi has resigned as the managing director and CEO of the company with effect from September 19.

Ugro Capital Ltd | The company has informed the exchanges that it is raising funds by way of issuance of non-convertible debentures through a private placement basis.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd | The board has approved fundraising by way of issue of securities to the existing shareholders on a Rights basis.

Bombay Dyeing and Mfg Company Ltd | The company’s board will consider fundraise via rights issue on September 22.

Icron International Ltd | The company has bagged an order of Rs 256 crore by Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd for 15 months.

Mishtann Foods Ltd | The company will set up a 1,000 KLPD grain-based ethanol manufacturing facility in Gujarat for Rs 2,250 crore.

SAT Industries Ltd | The company’s board will consider selling the company’s investment on September 23.