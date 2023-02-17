Adani Enterprises, Minda Corp, Larsen & Toubro and more: Key stocks that moved the most on February 17

SUMMARY Indian benchmark indices ended Friday's trading session in the red. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17944.20, 91.65 points lower and the BSE Sensex ended at 61002.57, 316.94 points down. Here are the key stocks that moved-

1 / 6

Larsen & Toubro | Nifty50's top gainer, its shares ended 2.2 percent higher.

2 / 6

Bank stocks | The Nifty PSU index fell the most among sectoral indices, down nearly 1.6 percent. Shares of PSB, UCO Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, SBI, Union Bank, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Bank of India ended nearly 1.5 to 3 percent lower.

3 / 6

Adani Enterprises | Nifty50's top loser, its shares ended 4.3 percent lower.

4 / 6

Nestle India | Shares of Nestle India declined over two percent in morning trade on Friday despite the company delivering its highest double-digit growth in a decade aided by sustained volume and mix-led growth in the fourth quarter of 2022. Its stock ended 3.1 percent lower.

5 / 6

Shilpa Medicare | Nifty500's top gainer, its shares ended nearly 14.7 percent higher.

6 / 6

Pricol and Minda Corp | Minda Corporation has informed the exchanges that it has acquired 1.91 crore shares amounting to a 15.7 percent stake in Pricol at an average price of Rs 208.98 per share. The shares of Minda Corp and Pricol ended nearly 4.6 percent and 4.4 percent lower, respectively.