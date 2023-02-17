English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket NewsAdani Enterprises, Minda Corp, Larsen & Toubro and more: Key stocks that moved the most on February 17

Adani Enterprises, Minda Corp, Larsen & Toubro and more: Key stocks that moved the most on February 17

Adani Enterprises, Minda Corp, Larsen & Toubro and more: Key stocks that moved the most on February 17
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 17, 2023 4:19:44 PM IST (Published)

Switch to Slide Show
Slide Show

SUMMARY

Indian benchmark indices ended Friday's trading session in the red. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17944.20, 91.65 points lower and the BSE Sensex ended at 61002.57, 316.94 points down. Here are the key stocks that moved-

Larsen and Toubro, L&amp;T share price, l&amp;t stock, L&amp;T shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count1 / 6

Larsen & Toubro | Nifty50's top gainer, its shares ended 2.2 percent higher.

PSB, UCO Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, SBI, Union Bank, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Bank of India, bank stocks, bank shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count2 / 6

Bank stocks | The Nifty PSU index fell the most among sectoral indices, down nearly 1.6 percent. Shares of PSB, UCO Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, SBI, Union Bank, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Bank of India ended nearly 1.5 to 3 percent lower.

adani enterprises, adani stock, adani shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count3 / 6

Adani Enterprises | Nifty50's top loser, its shares ended 4.3 percent lower.

nestle india, nestle stock, nestle shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count4 / 6

Nestle India | Shares of Nestle India declined over two percent in morning trade on Friday despite the company delivering its highest double-digit growth in a decade aided by sustained volume and mix-led growth in the fourth quarter of 2022. Its stock ended 3.1 percent lower.

shilpa medicare, shilpa medicare stock, shilpa medicare shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Image count5 / 6

Shilpa Medicare | Nifty500's top gainer, its shares ended nearly 14.7 percent higher.

CNBCTV18
Image count6 / 6

Pricol and Minda Corp | Minda Corporation has informed the exchanges that it has acquired 1.91 crore shares amounting to a 15.7 percent stake in Pricol at an average price of Rs 208.98 per share. The shares of Minda Corp and Pricol ended nearly 4.6 percent and 4.4 percent lower, respectively.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

FTSE Semi Annual Review: IDBI Bank, Kotak, Patanjali Foods added to All World Index

Next Article

Leading domestic AIF buys Prince Pipes, block deal likely in Sobha - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Friday

arrow down

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X