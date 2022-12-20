English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homephotos Newsmarket News

Adani Enterprises, JK Paper, Indian Overseas Bank and more: Key stocks that moved the most on December 20

Adani Enterprises, JK Paper, Indian Overseas Bank and more: Key stocks that moved the most on December 20

Adani Enterprises, JK Paper, Indian Overseas Bank and more: Key stocks that moved the most on December 20
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 20, 2022 4:07:52 PM IST (Published)

Switch to Slide Show

SUMMARY

Indian benchmark indices ended Tuesday's session in the red. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 18385.30, 35.15 points lower and the BSE Sensex ended at 61702.29, 103.90 points down. Here are the key stocks that moved the most-

JK Paper ltd, JK paper stock, JK paper shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
1 / 6

JK Paper Ltd | Shares of JK Paper surged more than 5 percent on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of Rs 450. The stock is trading higher for the third day in a row on Tuesday, and has gained 6.5 percent during this period. The paper and packaging board major last month announced the acquisition plan for Horizon Packs Private Ltd (HPPL) and Securipax Packaging Private Ltd (SPPL) for about Rs 578 crore. Its stock ended nearly 4.5 percent higher.

dabur india ltd, dabur india stock, dabur india shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
2 / 6

Dabur India Ltd | Shares of Dabur are looking to recover from the day's low after the company's promoters sold less than one percent stake in the company, people with knowledge of the matter told CNBC-TV18. Its stock ended nearly 1.8 percent down.

adani enterprises, adani enterprises stock, adani enterprises shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
3 / 6

Adani Enterprises | Nifty50's top gainer, its stock ended 2.2 percent higher.

axiscades technologies, axiscades technologies stock, axiscades technologies shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
4 / 6

AXISCADES Technologies Ltd | Shares of AXISCADES Technologies rose five percent in the intraday trade on Tuesday after the company announced that it has renewed its contract with Airbus to provide engineering services. Its stock ended nearly 5 percent higher.

Indian Overseas Bank, indian overseas bank stock, indian overseas bank shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
5 / 6

Indian Overseas Bank | Nifty500's top loser, its stock ended nearly 6.1 percent down.

madras fertilizers, madras fertilizers stock, madras fertilizers shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
6 / 6

Madras Fertilizers Ltd | Shares of Madras Fertilizers Ltd. rose nearly 9 percent in intraday trade on Tuesday, extending gains from last week. Shares have climbed nearly 50 percent over the last five trading sessions. It ended locked in an upper circuit of 20 percent each on Thursday and Friday. This year itself, shares are up over 200 percent. Its stock ended nearly 10 percent up.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Salasar Techno Engineering ends 9% higher after Rs 750 crore order win from PVVNL

Next Article

Sensex and Nifty ends lower after BoJ spooks global markets — HDFC Bank, SBI Life, HUL top laggards

arrow down