Adani Enterprises, JK Paper, Indian Overseas Bank and more: Key stocks that moved the most on December 20

SUMMARY Indian benchmark indices ended Tuesday's session in the red. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 18385.30, 35.15 points lower and the BSE Sensex ended at 61702.29, 103.90 points down. Here are the key stocks that moved the most-

JK Paper Ltd | Shares of JK Paper surged more than 5 percent on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of Rs 450. The stock is trading higher for the third day in a row on Tuesday, and has gained 6.5 percent during this period. The paper and packaging board major last month announced the acquisition plan for Horizon Packs Private Ltd (HPPL) and Securipax Packaging Private Ltd (SPPL) for about Rs 578 crore. Its stock ended nearly 4.5 percent higher.

Dabur India Ltd | Shares of Dabur are looking to recover from the day's low after the company's promoters sold less than one percent stake in the company, people with knowledge of the matter told CNBC-TV18. Its stock ended nearly 1.8 percent down.

Adani Enterprises | Nifty50's top gainer, its stock ended 2.2 percent higher.

AXISCADES Technologies Ltd | Shares of AXISCADES Technologies rose five percent in the intraday trade on Tuesday after the company announced that it has renewed its contract with Airbus to provide engineering services. Its stock ended nearly 5 percent higher.

Indian Overseas Bank | Nifty500's top loser, its stock ended nearly 6.1 percent down.

Madras Fertilizers Ltd | Shares of Madras Fertilizers Ltd. rose nearly 9 percent in intraday trade on Tuesday, extending gains from last week. Shares have climbed nearly 50 percent over the last five trading sessions. It ended locked in an upper circuit of 20 percent each on Thursday and Friday. This year itself, shares are up over 200 percent. Its stock ended nearly 10 percent up.