Adani Enterprises, IRB Infra, Wockhardt and more: Key stocks that moved the most on February 22

Feb 22, 2023

Indian benchmark indices ended Wednesday's trading session in the red. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17554.30, 272.40 points lower and the BSE Sensex ended at 59744.98, 927.74 points down. Here are the key stocks that moved-

Adani stocks | The fall in Adani Group stocks continues with total market capitalisation of the group companies tumbling below Rs 8 lakh crore today, a fall of more than Rs 51,000 crore from yesterday’s level. Shares of Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Power, Adani Green ended 5 to 11 percent down.

Metal stocks | The Nifty Metal index fell the most among sectoral indices, down 2.6 percent. Shares of Vedanta, MOIL, Hindustan Zinc, Tata Steel, Jindal Steel, Hindustan Copper, JSW Steel, SAIL, Welspun Corp JSL, Adani Enterprises, ended nearly 1.4 to 11.1 percent lower.

Delhivery | Shares of logistics and supply chain management company Delhivery Ltd. dropped as much as 4 percent in intraday trade on Wednesday after shares worth Rs 410 crore exchanged hands in a block deal. Its stock ended 3.6 percent down.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd | Nifty500's top gainer, its shares ended nearly 14.5 percent higher.

Wockhardt | Shares of Wockhardt Ltd. are up as much as 5 percent on Wednesday after the company shared positive commentary during its analyst meet. However, its stock ended 1.7 percent higher.

Paytm | Paytm in an exchange disclosure, has announced that it will seek shareholder approval for a related-party transaction with Paytm Payments Bank. The e-voting for the shareholder meeting will commence on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, and shall end on Thursday, March 23, 2023. The result of the Postal Ballot will be announced on or before Sunday, March 26, 2023. Its stock ended 2.6 percent lower

