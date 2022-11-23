Adani Enterprises, Inox Green Energy Services, EaseMyTrip and more: Key stocks that moved the most on November 23

SUMMARY Indian benchmark indices were trading in the green on Monday. The Nifty50 and Sensex each were trading 0.3 percent higher an hour before market closing.

Adani Enterprises | Shares of Adani Enterprise rose slightly in early trade on Wednesday but then slipped over three percent as news of the company's plans to raise capital of at least $1.8 billion in new shares, via a follow-on public offering (FPO), hit the markets. Nifty50's top loser, its shar4es were trading nearly 2.3 percent lower at 2pm.

DCW Ltd | Shares of DCW Ltd., a leading specialty chemical company in India, surged in early trade on Wednesday after the company announced a capacity expansion in the CPVC (chlorinated polyvinyl chloride) and de-bottlenecking SIOP (synthetic iron oxide pigment) segments. Its stock was trading 2.2 percent higher at 2pm.

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd | The Inox GFL Group company, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd made a weak debut on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Wednesday. On BSE, Inox Green Energy listed at Rs 60.5 apiece against the issue price of Rs 61 - Rs 65. The stock started its trading journey at Rs 60 apiece on NSE — a 7.7 percent discount to the issue price. It was trading 8.4 percent lower on both the NSE and BSE at 2pm.

Time Technoplast Ltd | Shares of polymer products manufacturer Time Technoplast Ltd. surged on Wednesday after the company said the restructuring of its overseas business is progressing well. Its stock was trading nearly 2 percent higher at 2.15pm.

Easy Trip Planners Ltd | Easy Trip Planners, the parent company of online travel technology platform EasyMyTrip has approved the allotment of a 3:1 bonus issue. Its stock was trading 1.6 percent higher at 2.15pm.

RHI Magnesita India | Nifty500's top gainer, its shares were trading 12.6 percent higher at 2.20pm.

Gaming stocks | Shares of Nazara Technologies were up by 1.5 percent on the BSE at Rs 599.75 as investors cheered temporary respite after the group of ministers (GoM) on GST rates failed to reach a consensus on the amount to be taxed in the case of online gaming and casinos. Meanwhile Delta Corp shares were at Rs 222, down 0.9 percent.