Adani Enterprises, HPL Electric, Cipla and more: Key stocks that moved the most on February 28

SUMMARY Indian benchmark indices ended Tuesday's trading session in the red. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17303.95, 88.75 points lower and the BSE Sensex ended at 58962.12, 326.23 points down. Here are the key stocks that moved the most:

Adani Enterprises | Nifty50's top gainer, its shares ended 14.9 percent higher.

Pharma stocks | The Nifty Pharma index fell the most among sectoral indices, down 1.3 percent. Shares of Torrent Pharma, Divi's Laboratories, Glenmark, Abbott, Dr Reddy's, Alkem, Cipla, ended 0.8 to 4.7 percent lower.

HPL Electric & Power Ltd | HPL Electric and Power, on Tuesday said that it has bagged a smart meter order worth Rs 409.10 crore from an institutional customer from the Western part of India. Its stock ended 6.5 percent higher.

NHPC Ltd | State-owned hydropower producer NHPC shares gained more than 2 percent in morning trade on Tuesday after the company announced receiving approval for expenditure of Rs 1,600 crore on pre-investment activities and various clearances for the 2,880 MW Dibang Multipurpose Project in Arunachal Pradesh. Its stock ended 1.8 percent higher.

Olectra Greentech Ltd | Nifty500's top loser, its shares ended nearly 7.1 percent lower.