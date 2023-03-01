English
Adani Enterprises, GMM Pfaudler, Britannia and more: Key stocks that moved the most on March 1

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 1, 2023 4:31:37 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Indian benchmark indices ended Wednesday's trading session on a positive note. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17450.90,146.95 points up and the BSE Sensex ended at 59411.08, 448.96 points higher. Here are the key stocks that moved-

Britannia | Nifty50's top loser, its shares ended 1.8 percent lower.

Metal stocks | The Nifty Metal index gained the most among sectoral indices, up nearly 4 percent. Shares of SAIL, Hindalco, Vedanta, Jindal Steel, Welspun Corp, National Aluminium, Hindustan Copper, Adani Enterprises, ended 2.9 to 15.8 percent higher.

GMM Pfaudler | Nifty500's top loser, its shares ended nearly 3.1 percent down.

Deepak Nitrite | Deepak Nitrite was in focus today as the US has imposed an anti-dumping duty on imports of Sodium Nitrite from India. Sodium nitrite is a flagship product for the company where it commands a market share of nearly 70 percent domestically. Its shares ended 3.1 percent higher.

Axis Bank | Private sector lender Axis Bank on Wednesday announced that it has completed the acquisition of Citigroup's India consumer business from Citibank N.A. and NBFC consumer business from Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd. as going concerns. Its shares ended 2.5 percent higher.

