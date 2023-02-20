Adani Enterprises, Divi's Laboratories, Cipla and more: Key stocks that moved the most on February 20

SUMMARY Indian benchmark indices ended Monday's trading session in the red. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17844.60, 99.60 points down and the BSE Sensex ended at 60691.54, 311.09 points lower. Here are the key stocks that moved:

Divi's Laboratories | Nifty50's top gainer, its shares ended 2.5 percent higher.

Adani stocks | Adani Group’s market capitalisation has slipped below $100 billion today, a fall of more than $135 billion since January 24, the day US-based Hindenburg Research releases a report alleging ‘fraud’ by Gautam Adani-led group. Shares of Adani Enterprises, Adani Green, Adani Transmission, Adani Power, ended nearly 5 to 6.2 percent lower.

Cipla | The United States Food and Drug Administration has issued a form 483 along with eight observations for Cipla's Pithampur / Indore manufacturing facility. Its stock ended 6.1 percent down.

Bank stocks | The Nifty PSU Bank index fell the most among sectoral indices, down 1.1 percent. Shares of State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Central bank, Canara Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, PSB, ended 1 to 5 percent lower.

Pennar Industries | Shares of engineering company Pennar Industries jumped nearly 7 percent in intraday trade on Monday to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 79.65 apiece on BSE after announcing that it has bagged multiple orders worth Rs 851 crore. Its stock ended nearly 9.3 percent higher.

Shilpa Medicare Ltd | Nifty500's top loser, its shares ended nearly 8 percent lower.