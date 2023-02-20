English
Adani Enterprises, Divi's Laboratories, Cipla and more: Key stocks that moved the most on February 20

Adani Enterprises, Divi's Laboratories, Cipla and more: Key stocks that moved the most on February 20

Adani Enterprises, Divi's Laboratories, Cipla and more: Key stocks that moved the most on February 20
By CNBCTV18.com Feb 20, 2023 3:59:43 PM IST (Published)

Indian benchmark indices ended Monday's trading session in the red. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17844.60, 99.60 points down and the BSE Sensex ended at 60691.54, 311.09 points lower. Here are the key stocks that moved:

divi's laboratories, divi's laboratories stock, divi's laboratories shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Divi's Laboratories | Nifty50's top gainer, its shares ended 2.5 percent higher.

Adani Enterprises, Adani Green, Adani Transmission, Adani Ports, Adani Power, adani stocks, adani shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Adani stocks | Adani Group’s market capitalisation has slipped below $100 billion today, a fall of more than $135 billion since January 24, the day US-based Hindenburg Research releases a report alleging ‘fraud’ by Gautam Adani-led group. Shares of Adani Enterprises, Adani Green, Adani Transmission, Adani Power, ended nearly 5 to 6.2 percent lower.

cipla, cipla stock, cipla shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Cipla | The United States Food and Drug Administration has issued a form 483 along with eight observations for Cipla's Pithampur / Indore manufacturing facility. Its stock ended 6.1 percent down.

bank stocks, bank shares, State Bank of Inida, Bank of Baroda, Central bank, Canara Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, PSB, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Bank stocks | The Nifty PSU Bank index fell the most among sectoral indices, down 1.1 percent. Shares of State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Central bank, Canara Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, PSB, ended 1 to 5 percent lower.

pennar industries, pennar industries stock, pennar industries shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Pennar Industries | Shares of engineering company Pennar Industries jumped nearly 7 percent in intraday trade on Monday to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 79.65 apiece on BSE after announcing that it has bagged multiple orders worth Rs 851 crore. Its stock ended nearly 9.3 percent higher.

shilpa medicare, shilpa medicare stock, shilpa medicare shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
Shilpa Medicare Ltd | Nifty500's top loser, its shares ended nearly 8 percent lower.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18.

