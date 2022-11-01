    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    market News

    Adani Enterprises, Delhivery, Axis Bank and more: Key stocks that moved the most on November 1

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    SUMMARY

    Indian benchmark indices ended Tuesday's trading session with healthy gains. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 18145.40, 133.20 points higher and the BSE Sensex ended at 61121.35, 374.76 points up. Here are the key stocks that moved the most

    Adani Enterprises | Nifty50's top gainer, its stock ended 6.9 percent higher.

    Godfrey Philips | Shares of Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. jumped nearly 7 percent on Tuesday to hit their highest level in a year.  Its stock ended nearly 7.4 percent higher.

    Delhivery | Nifty500's top gainer, its stock ended XX percent XX>

    Alembic Pharma | Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. announced on Tuesday that its first injectable product from its General Sterile Facility - Glycopyrrolate Injection USP – was approved by the US Food and Drug Regulator. Its stock ended nearly 5.2 percent higher

    LT Foods Ltd | Shares of LT Foods Ltd., the company that produces and sells rice under the ‘DAAWAT’ brand, dropped as much as 5 percent on Tuesday after announcing results for the September quarter. Its stock ended 5 percent lower.

    Axis Bank | Nifty50's top loser, its stock ended 3.8 percent lower.

