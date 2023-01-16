Adani Enterprises, Bank of Maharashtra, Tech Mahindra and more: Key stocks that moved the most on January 16

SUMMARY Indian benchmark indices ended Monday's session in the red. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17894.85, 61.75 lower and the BSE Sensex ended at 60092.97, 168.21 points down. Here are the key stocks that moved-

1 / 6

Bank of Maharashtra | Shares of the state-owned lender Bank of Maharashtra surged as much as 8 percent on Monday after the lender's core income growth was close to 30 percent while asset quality improved sequentially. Its shares ended nearly 4.3 percent higher.

2 / 6

PVR | Shares of India’s largest multiplex player PVR Ltd. declined 4.6 percent on Monday after brokerage firm Kotak Securities Ltd. downgraded the stock to ‘Add’ from ‘Buy’. Its shares ended 3.3 percent lower.

3 / 6

Adani Enterprises | Nifty50's top loser, its shares ended nearly 2.7 percent lower.

4 / 6

National Standard India Ltd | Realty developer National Standard India Ltd's shares are locked in an upper circuit for 20 percent for the third straight day, extending its surge for the fourth session. Its stock ended 20 percent higher.

5 / 6

Tech Mahindra | Nifty50's top gainer, its shares ended nearly 3.1 percent higher.

6 / 6

Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd | Nifty500's top loser, its shares ended 5 percent down.