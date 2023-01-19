English
homephotos Newsmarket News

Adani Enterprises, Asian Paints, Coal India and more: Key stocks that moved the most on January 19

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Jan 19, 2023 3:56:54 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Indian benchmark indices ended Thursday's trading session in the red. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 18107.85, 57.50 points lower and the BSE Sensex ended at 60858.43, 187.31 points down. Here are the key stocks that moved-

Asian Paints | India's leading paints manufacturer, Asian Paints Ltd.'s domestic decorative business reported flat volume and value sales delivery for the December quarter due to a high base and extended monsoons in the month of October. Its shares ended nearly 2.6 percent lower.

Adani Enterprises Ltd | Shares of Adani Enterprises are the top losers on the Nifty 50 index on Thursday after the company announced a follow-on public offer worth Rs 20,000 crore on Wednesday. Nifty50's top loser, its shares ended nearly 3.9 percent lower.

Vedanta Ltd | Vedanta Ltd. will acquire Meenakshi Energy for Rs 1,440 crore after it emerged as the successful bidder for the debt-ridden power plant under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP). Its shares ended 2 percent higher.

Coal India | Nifty50's top gainer, its shares ended 3.3 percent higher.

Persistent Systems | Mid-tier IT company Persistent Systems Ltd on Wednesday, January 18, reported a 34.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 237.9 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022. Nifty500's top gainer, its shares ended 7.5 percent higher.

Goa Carbon Ltd | Shares of Goa Carbon Ltd., a company engaged in the manufacture and sale of calcined petroleum coke, surged over 8 percent in intraday trade on Thursday after the company reported strong growth in earnings for the December quarter. Its stock ended 4 percent higher.

