Adani Enterprises, Ajanta Pharma, Hero MotoCorp and more: Key stocks that moved the most on November 4

SUMMARY Indian benchmark indices ended Friday's trading session in the green. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 18117.15, 64.45 points higher and the BSE Sensex ended at 60950.36, 113.95 points up. Here are the key stocks that moved the most

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd | Shares of Amara Raja Batteries surged the most in a decade after the company's September quarter results. Revenue growth for the quarter was nearly 20 percent from last year while the EBITDA margin expanded 140 basis points. Stock ended nearly 9.6 percent higher.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd | Shares of Ajanta Pharma Ltd. declined nearly 7 percent after the company announced its September quarter results. Its stock ended nearly 6.8 percent down.

Hero MotoCorp | Hero MotoCorp’s revenue grew but net profit slipped for the July to September quarter due to increased expenses and a slight dip in sales, following which investors on Dalal Street turned cautious on the two-wheeler maker’s stock on Friday. Nifty50's top loser, its stock ended 1.8 percent lower.

Metal stocks | The Nifty Metal index gained the most among sectoral indices, up 4.2 percent. The shares of Hindustan Zinc, MOIL, Jindal Steel, Tata Steel, Hindustan Copper, National Aluminium Company Ltd, JSW Steel, JSL, SAIL, Welspun Corp, Hindalco, Vedanta, Adani Enterprises, ended 0.9 to 6.6 percent higher.

Cipla | Cipla —India's third largest drug maker — on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 789 crore for the July-September period, meeting Street estimates. Its stock ended nearly 1.5 percent lower.

GMM Pfaudler Ltd | Shares of GMM Pfaudler Ltd. surged as much as 10 percent in trade on Friday after the company posted record revenue for the September quarter. Its stock ended 6.1 percent higher.

Indian Overseas Bank | Nifty500's top gainer, its stock ended nearly 11.9 percent higher.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd | Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd's revenue was up 49.7 percent to Rs 3,075 crore in the September quarter from the same period in FY22. But shares ended nearly 6.6 percent down at Rs 329 apiece on the BSE after the results came out.