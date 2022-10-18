ACC, TVS Motor, CONCOR: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY UBS has a 'buy' call on the shares of TVS Motors with a target price of Rs 1,385 while Morgan Stanly has a 'underweight' call on the shares of ACC with a target price of Rs 1,950.

TVS Motor | UBS has a 'buy' call on the shares of TVS Motor with a target price of Rs 1,385. The brokerage says that the company is racing ahead in EV segment and is expected to launch 5 EVs in next 12-15 months.

CONCOR | Nomura has a 'buy' call on the shares of CONCOR with a target price of Rs 918. The brokerage says that the company has reported strong EXIM volumes in Q2 and is reversing the trend of its market share losses.

ACC | Morgan Stanly has an 'underweight' call on the shares of ACC with a target price of Rs 1,950. The brokerage reasons it underweight call due to lower growth expectations of the company against its competitors.

ACC | Goldman Sachs has a 'neutral' call on the shares of ACC with a target price of Rs 2,375. The brokerage says that due to the expected weak profitability in near term, pricing aggression is looing unlikely.