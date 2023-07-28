ACC, Laurus Labs, Shriram Finance and more: Friday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Shriram Finance with a target of Rs 2,200 per share, while Jefferies has downgraded its rating on BPCL to 'hold' with a target of Rs 425 per share.

ACC | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'underweight' rating on ACC with a target of Rs 1,650 per share. It says the company's EBITDA was higher than estimates, led by volume and lower opex.

ACC | Macquarie has maintained a 'neutral' rating on ACC with a target of Rs 1,998 per share. It says key surprises in its quarterly results included 7 percent decline in quarter-on-quarter cost offset by lower blended realisation.

Shriram Finance | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Shriram Finance with a target of Rs 2,200 per share. It says Shriram Finance's profit before tax was in line with estimates.

BPCL | Jefferies has downgraded its rating on BPCL to 'hold' with a target of Rs 425 per share. It says the company's earnings momentum turned negative with a narrowing discount on Russian crude.

Shriram Finance | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Shriram Finance with a target of Rs 2,200. It says its profit after tax of Rs 1,670 crore was 6 percent below estimates because of higher opex.

Laurus Labs | Jefferies has maintained an 'underperform' rating on Laurus Labs with a target of Rs 250 per share. It says the pharma company missed estimates for the fourth quarter in a row and the company expects improvement from the second half of this fiscal.

