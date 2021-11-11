A look at Nykaa's incredible journey and meteoric rise



1 / 7 Shares of FSN E-commerce Ventures, the parent company of Nykaa, continued to rise on Thursday, extending gains a day after the cosmetics-to-fashion platform made a strong debut on Dalal Street.



2 / 7 The stake at the opening price of Rs 2,001 per share was worth over $6.5 billion.



3 / 7 Listed at Rs 2,001 at the opening bell, the scrip, as against the offer price of Rs 1,125, went to touch a high of Rs 2,248.



4 / 7 Nykaa's entry into the market is among the most well-received ones in recent times.



5 / 7 At present, the promoter family, which includes Falguni Nayar, MD and CEO, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, Anchit Nayar, Adwaita Nayar, and the Nayar Trust, holds around 53 percent stake.



6 / 7 The company aims to use these funds for expansion, setting new retail stores and warehouses. It also plans to repay its debt, which could bring down interest costs and shore profitability.