10 things you should know before opening bell on May 4

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 96 points or 0.57 percent. Amid major pre-market opening cues, shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Wednesday morning trade, with investors looking ahead to the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision. Wall Street stocks ended higher on Tuesday after a choppy session in which each of the major indexes fluctuated between gains and losses. Here are 10 things you should know before market opens on May 4: