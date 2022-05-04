10 things you should know before opening bell on May 4



1 / 10 Wall Street | Wall Street stocks ended higher on Tuesday after a choppy session in which each of the major indexes fluctuated between gains and losses as a key meeting of the Federal Reserve got underway. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 67.29 points to 33,128.79, the S&P 500 gained 20.1 points to 4,175.48 and the Nasdaq Composite added 27.74 points to 12,563.76.



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Wednesday morning trade, with investors looking ahead to the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index shed 0.68 percent while South Korea's Kospi rose 0.1 percent. The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia gained 0.19 percent.



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 96 points or 0.57 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,080.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:20 IST.



4 / 10 Dalal Street | The Indian market started the holiday-shortened week on a negative note on May 2 amid weak global markets but some last-hour buying helped the benchmarks recover losses to end flat. The market was shut on May 3 on account of Eid.



5 / 10 Crude Oil | Oil prices rose on Wednesday after industry data showed drawdowns in US crude and fuel stockpiles, raising supply concerns. Brent crude futures rose 0.9 percent, to $105.87 a barrel by 0001 GMT. WTI crude futures rose 1 percent, to $103.41 a barrel.



6 / 10 Rupee | The rupee pared initial gains to settle almost flat against the US dollar on Monday as subdued domestic equities offset the impact of a sharp decline in global crude oil prices. The rupee finally settled at 76.51 against the dollar, for a marginal fall of 1 paisa.



7 / 10 Gold Prices | Gold prices in India were steady in the futures market on Tuesday - the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya. On MCX, gold futures were flat at near two-month lows of Rs 50,755 per 10 gram while silver was up 0.3 percent to Rs 63,115 per kg.



8 / 10 Cryptocurrency | Major crypto tokens declined on Tuesday amid risk-off sentiment in the market ahead of key global economic events. Except for the dollar-pegged USD Coin, Terra and Avalanche, all other crypto tokens were trading lower. Shiba Inu tumbled about 3 percent, while Solana and Bitcoin fell 2 percent each.



9 / 10 Earnings Today | Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Consumer Products, ABB India, Adani Green Energy, CarTrade Tech, Adani Total Gas, among others will announce quarterly earnings on May 4.