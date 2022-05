1 / 10 Wall Street | Wall Street slid on Friday to its deepest daily losses since 2020, as Amazon slumped following a gloomy quarterly report, and as the biggest surge in monthly inflation since 2005 spooked investors. The S&P 500 declined 3.63 percent to close at 4,131.93 points. The Nasdaq declined 4.17 percent to 12,334.64 points, while Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 2.77 percent to 32,977.21 points.



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Shares in Asia-Pacific were lower in Monday morning trade, with data released over the weekend showing Chinese factory activity contracted in April. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.54 percent as shares of robot maker Fanuc dropped about 3 percent. The Topix index also shed 0.38 percent. South Korea’s Kospi traded 0.5 percent lower.



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 268 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,858 levels on the Singaporean exchange.



4 / 10 Dalal Street | Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 made a sharp U-turn from the green in a volatile session on Friday, despite gains across global markets. Both headline indices finished the day 0.8 percent lower.



5 / 10 Crude Oil | Oil prices fell on Monday as concerns about slowing economic growth in China, the world's top oil importer, outweighed fears of potential supply disruptions from a looming European Union ban on Russian crude. Brent crude futures fell 1.1 percent to $105.93 a barrel at 0205 GMT.



6 / 10 Rupee | The rupee appreciated 18 paise to settle at 76.43 against the US dollar on Friday, tracking a weak greenback overseas and fresh foreign fund inflows.



7 / 10 Cyrptocurrency | Global cryptocurrencies opened in the green early on Monday. Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 31.51 lakh, with a dominance of 42.15 percent, while Ethereum was trading at Rs 2,30,627.5.



8 / 10 Earnings | HDFC, Britannia, IDBI Bank, M&M Financial Services, Devyani International, Inox Leisure, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, and Adani Wilmar will release their quarterly earnings today.



9 / 10 FII Data | Foreign investors have pulled out Rs 17,144 crore from the Indian equity market in April amid fears of an aggressive rate hike by the US Fed making it the seventh straight month of outflows. (Read Here)