10 things you should know before opening bell on May 16

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 40 points. Amid other pre-market open cues, shares in the Asia Pacific rose on Monday as investors watched for a slew of Chinese economic data and oil prices rose about 4 percent on Friday as US gasoline prices jumped to a record high. Here are 10 things you should know before opening bell on May 16: