1 / 10 Wall Street | The US stock markets witnessed their biggest fall in more than a year on Monday as an unprecedented surge in oil prices sparked high inflation fears. Wall Street indices - S&P 500 and Nasdaq - lost nearly 3 percent, while Dow Jones and Russell 2000 fell nearly 2.5 percent.



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Shares in Asia-Pacific mostly dipped in trade on Tuesday as the Russia-Ukraine war continues to keep investors on edge. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 0.14 percent while the Topix index shed 0.41 percent. South Korea’s Kospi dipped 0.33 percent. Mainland China’s Shanghai composite declined 0.26 percent while the Shenzhen component fell 0.225 percent.



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | Singapore Exchange-traded Nifty50 futures contract was down 131 points to 15,712 indicating that Indian market may open in the red for a 5th straight day.



4 / 10 D-Street | Indian equity benchmarks suffered sharp losses for the fourth day in a row on Monday as crude oil prices surged past the $130 a barrel mark amid Russia-Ukraine tensions. Except for the metal space, losses across sectors - led by financial, auto and consumer shares - pulled the headline indices lower.



5 / 10 Crude Oil | Investors continued to monitor moves in the oil markets on Tuesday, with prices dipping in the morning of Asia trading hours. International benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 0.52 percent to $122.57 per barrel. U.S. crude futures shed 0.72 percent to $118.54 per barrel.



6 / 10 Rupee | The rupee tanked 84 paise to close at its lifetime low of 77.01 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday as intensifying geopolitical risks due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict pushed investors to safe haven assets.



7 / 10 Gold Prices | Gold hit the key level of $2,000 per ounce on Monday in the international markets as concerns over Russia-Ukraine conflict pushed investors towards safe-haven assets. Spot gold rose 1.5 percent to $1,998.37 per ounce, after scaling a 1-1/2-year peak of $2,000.69 earlier. US gold futures rose 1.7% to $2,000.20.



8 / 10 Cryptocurrency | Cryptocurrency prices on Tuesday were mixed with Bitcoin continuing to trade below the $39,000 level. Ether also declined over 4 percent to $2,520 while dogecoin price tanked 2 percent at $0.11 whereas Shiba Inu plummeted more than 2 percent to $0.000023.



9 / 10 Russia-Ukraine War | Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered its 12th day following what Ukrainian authorities described as increased shelling of encircled cities and another failed attempt to start evacuating hundreds of thousands of civilians from the besieged southern port of Mariupol.