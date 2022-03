1 / 10 Wall Street | US equity futures fell on Sunday evening as oil prices jumped to their highest level since 2008 amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Dow futures lost 400 points, or 1.19 pecent, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures slid 1.5 pecent and 1.91 pecent, respectively.



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Hong Kong's stock market is down 4 percent, Japan's Nikkei 225 is down 3.6 percent while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 1.6 percent. Chinese blue chips shed 0.8 percent amid a sea of red across Asian markets.



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 398.50 points or 2.45 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 15,845.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:25 am.



4 / 10 D-Street | Indian equity benchmarks finished a choppy session lower on Friday, extending losses to the third day in a row, as heightened geopolitical tensions rattled global markets. Sensex closed 768.9 points down or 1.4 percent lower at 54,333.8 and the Nifty50 benchmark settled at 16,245.4, down 252.7 points or 1.5 percent lower.



5 / 10 Crude Oil | Oil prices surged more than 10 percent on Monday as the risk of the US and European ban on Russian products and delay in Iranian talks triggered a major stagflationary shock for world markets. Brent crude traded $12.73 higher at $130.84, while US crude surged $9.92 to $125.60.



6 / 10 Rupee | The rupee on Friday slid below the 76-mark for the first time this year and settled at an 11-week low as investors assessed the global economic impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict amid rising crude oil prices. The rupee fell by 23 paise at close to 76.17 against the US dollar, the lowest closing level since December 15, 2021.



7 / 10 Gold Prices | Gold rose to more than $2,000 in Asian trade on Monday morning as investors fled to the safe-haven commodity over fears about the impact of the Ukraine war on the global economy. The precious metal hit a peak of $2,000.86 an ounce, its highest level since September 2020.



8 / 10 Cryptocurrency | Cryptocurrencies have been close to the headlines since Russia invaded Ukraine, with the ever-volatile bitcoin in demand in Russia and beyond. Bitcoin was marginally down on Sunday at $38,905. It slumped for the past three days after jumping 17 percent from Monday through Wednesday.



9 / 10 Russia-Ukraine War | The International Monetary Fund on Saturday said it expected to bring Ukraine's request for $1.4 billion in emergency financing to its board for approval as early as next week. The global lender said the war in Ukraine was already driving energy and grain prices higher and had sent a wave of more than 1 million refugees to neighbouring countries while triggering unprecedented sanctions on Russia.