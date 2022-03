1 / 10 Wall Street | US stocks initially rose after Powell eased widely held expectations of a 50 basis-point hike in interest rates when policymakers meet in two weeks. But stocks later fell after Powell told a Senate committee in the second day of testimony before Congress that Russia's war in Ukraine could hit the US economy from higher prices to dampened spending and investment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.29 percent, the S&P 500 lost 0.53 percent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.56 percent.



2 / 10 Asian equities | Asian markets witnessed heavy selling pressure in early trade on Friday with oil prices jumping as a report of a nuclear power plant on fire amid continued fierce fighting between Ukraine and Russian troops further unnerved investors. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 2.4 percent and South Korea's Kospi was down 1.2 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slumped nearly 3 percent. MSCI's Asia Pacific ex Japan index was down 1.5 percent.



3 / 10 Dalal Street | Indian equity benchmarks slid into the red in the second half of a choppy day on Thursday, dragged by financial and automobile shares. Gains in IT and oil & gas shares, however, limited the downside. Globally, geopolitical uncertainty continued to keep investors nervous one week into Russia's invasion of Ukraine. On Thursday, Nifty50 closed 0.7 percent lower at 16498.05 while Sensex ended down 0.7 percent at 55102.68.



4 / 10 Oil | Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil, climbed to $120 a barrel before falling on hopes the US and Iran will agree soon to a nuclear deal that could add output to a badly undersupplied market. US crude settled down $2.93 at $107.67 a barrel, while Brent slipped $2.47 to settle at $110.46.



5 / 10 Rupee | The rupee declined by 15 paise to close at 75.95 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, pressured by surging crude oil prices amid intensifying conflict between Russia and Ukraine. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened strong at 75.76 against the American dollar but soon entered the negative territory as investors turned towards safe-haven assets. During the session, it swung between a high of 75.60 and a low of 75.98.



6 / 10 Gold | US gold futures settled 0.7 percent higher at $1,935.90 an ounce.



7 / 10 Russia-Ukraine war updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a virtual summit of Quad leaders, along with US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. According to a press release issued by the Prime Minister's office, developments in Ukraine were discussed in the meeting, including its humanitarian implications. "The Prime Minister emphasised the need to return to a path of dialogue and diplomacy," the release added. (Read more here)



8 / 10 Europe's largest nuclear power plant on fire | The largest nuclear power plant in Europe is on fire following a Russian attack, Ukraine's foreign minister said on Friday, as he called for a security zone and firefighters to be allowed to tackle the incident. (Read further here)



9 / 10 Stocks to watch | Top stocks that will be closely watched are Vodafone Idea, UPL, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Wockhardt, Axis Bank among others. (Check out the list of stocks to watch out for in trade on March 4)