Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 71 points. Among major pre-market opening cues, shares in Asia-Pacific slipped in Friday morning trade, tracking losses on Wall Street as the Russia-Ukraine war continues to keep investors cautious while foreign institutional investors (FIIs) seem to have turned less aggressive in selling as they sold shares worth Rs 1,981.15 crore on March 10. Here are 10 things you should know before opening bell on March 11: