10 things you should know before opening bell on April 4

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 31 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,712 levels on the Singaporean exchange. Amid other major pre-market cues, Asian share markets got off to a cautious start on Monday amid talk of yet more sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Oil settled lower on Friday as members of the International Energy Agency (IEA) agreed to join in the largest-ever U.S. oil reserves release. Petrol and diesel prices were on Monday hiked by 40 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last two weeks to Rs 8.40 per litre. Here are 10 things you should know before opening bell on Monday: