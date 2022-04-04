10 things you should know before opening bell on April 4



1 / 10 Wall Street | The S&P 500 rose modestly to kick off the second quarter on Friday, as the monthly jobs report indicated a strong labour market and is likely to keep the Federal Reserve on track to maintain its hawkish policy stance. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4 percent, to 34,818.27, the S&P 500 gained 0.34 percent, to 4,545.86 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.29 percent, to 14,261.50.



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Asian share markets got off to a cautious start on Monday amid talk of yet more sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Bond markets continued to sound the risk of a hard landing for the US economy as short-term yields surged. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.1 percent. Japan's Nikkei was flat, while S&P 500 stock futures eased 0.2 percent and Nasdaq futures 0.3 percent.



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 31 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,712 levels on the Singaporean exchange.



4 / 10 D-Street | Indian equity benchmarks rose to two-month closing highs on Friday, after a day's breather, boosted by strength across most sectors. Financial and oil & gas were the biggest contributors to the gains in headline indices. Both headline indices rose 1.2 percent for the day.



5 / 10 Crude Oil | Oil settled lower on Friday as members of the International Energy Agency (IEA) agreed to join in the largest-ever U.S. oil reserves release. Both Brent and U.S. crude benchmarks settled down around 13 percent in their biggest weekly falls in two years after US President Joe Biden announced the release on Thursday.



6 / 10 Rupee | The Indian rupee rose 14 paise to 75.76 against the US dollar on Friday, tracking strong Asian rivals and a drop in global crude oil prices.



7 / 10 Gold Prices | Gold price at Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was quoting at Rs 51,275 per 10 gm levels as MCX gold April future contract ended at this level on Friday. Spot gold price too has retraced from its recent high of $2070 levels and touched $1924 per ounce levels.



8 / 10 Cryptocurrency | Cryptocurrency prices witnessed a marginal drop on Sunday with Bitcoin price nudging to trade right around the $45,000 level. Ethereum too witnessed a drop of -3.1 percent to $3,438. Meanwhile, dogecoin price declined by more than 7 percent to $0.138296, whereas Shiba Inu was also trading over 2.1 percent lower at $0.000025.



9 / 10 Fuel Prices | Petrol and diesel prices were on Monday hiked by 40 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last two weeks to Rs 8.40 per litre. Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 103.81 per litre while diesel rates have gone up to Rs 95.07, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers. Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state, depending upon the incidence of local taxation.