View as Slide Show Image

10 things you need to know before the opening bell on September 17

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
10 things you need to know before the opening bell on September 17

The Indian market is seen opening higher on Friday following the strength in the Nifty futures contract on the Singapore Exchange. At 7:50 am, the contract was 0.49 percent or 86 points higher at 17,681.