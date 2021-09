1 / 10 1. Wall Street: Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Wednesday following a Federal Reserve report that shows US economic activity slowed this summer amid rising worries over resurgent coronavirus cases and mounting supply chain problems and labor shortages. The S&P 500 index, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq composite all fell 0.1, 0.2, and 0.3 percent, respectively.









2 / 10 2. Asian stocks: Shares in Asia-Pacific fell in Thursday morning trade following overnight declines on Wall Street. Meanwhile, investors looked ahead to the release of China’s August inflation data. The Nikkei 225 in Japan dipped 0.53 percent. South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.59 percent. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.21 percent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.14 percent lower.









3 / 10 3. D-Street: Indian equity benchmarks ended a volatile session mildly lower on Wednesday as gains in financial stocks were offset by losses in IT and automobile shares. The S&P BSE Sensex index declined 29.2 points to end at 58,250.3, and the broader NSE Nifty50 benchmark slipped 8.6 points to settle at 17,353.5.









4 / 10 4. Oil: Oil prices jumped Wednesday and settled up more than 1 percent as US Gulf of Mexico producers made slow progress in restoring output after Hurricane Ida. Brent settled up 1.3 percent at $72.60 and US crude oil settled up 1.4 percent to $69.30 a barrel.









5 / 10 5. Gold: Gold on Wednesday rose by Rs 81 to Rs 47,020 per 10 grams amid muted global trends. Silver slipped marginally by Rs 471 to Rs 64,150 per kilogram. In the international market, spot gold slipped to a two-week low to $1,785.24 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 23.98 per ounce.









6 / 10 6. Rupee: Depreciating for the third consecutive session, the Indian rupee fell 18 paise to close at 73.60 against the US dollar Wednesday amid a strong greenback overseas and a muted trend in domestic equities. The dollar index was trading 0.23 percent higher at 92.72.









7 / 10 7. Bitcoin: Volatility in bitcoin eased Wednesday, a day after El Salvador adopted the crypto asset as legal tender, but the threat of a US lawsuit against crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc underscored the rocky road ahead for cryptocurrencies. Trading in bitcoin was less hectic after the cryptocurrency suffered its heaviest losses in 2-1/2 months on Tuesday, when it hit a near four-month high of $52,956 before ending the day down 11.1 percent, its largest percentage drop since June 2. At one point on Tuesday, the digital currency fell as much as 18.6 percent, wiping out more than $180 billion in market value. Bitcoin on Thursday was down 5.64 percent at $44,332.









8 / 10 8. Economic growth: India is expected to post strong economic growth in the coming quarters, even as inflation, led by food prices, is likely to remain elevated, S&P Global Ratings said on Wednesday. Continue reading









9 / 10 9. SEBI: Capital markets regulator Sebi has come out with corporate governance rules for listed entities that have listed their debt securities. The development comes after Sebi merged rules pertaining to the issuance of debt securities into a single regulation last month. Continue reading