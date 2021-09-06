10 things you need to know before the opening bell on September 6



1 / 10 1. Wall Street: The US stocks ended mixed on Friday as slower US jobs growth raised questions about the pace of the recovery. The S&P 500 index fell 0.03 percent and the Dow Jones Industrials declined 0.21 percent. However, the Nasdaq closed 0.21 percent higher.









2 / 10 2. Asian markets: Asian shares got off to a mixed start on Monday as a disappointing US payrolls report promised to keep policy there super-loose for longer, but also clouded the outlook for global growth and inflation. A holiday in the United States made for thin conditions and kept MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan flat in early trade. Japan's Nikkei added 1.7 percent, but South Korea eased 0.1 percent. Nasdaq futures were barely changed, while S&P 500 futures dipped 0.1 percent.









3 / 10 3. D-Street: The Indian equity benchmark indices ended at record high levels on Friday led by strong gains in metals, energy and auto stocks. The Sensex jumped 277.41 points, or 0.48 percent, to end at 58,129.95, while the Nifty rose 89.45 points, or 0.52 percent to close at 17,323.60. Broader markets supported the upmove with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices closing in the green. Among sectors, oil & gas, metals, automobile and realty indices saw the most gains, while Nifty Financial Services and Nifty FMCG ended in the red.









4 / 10 4. Crude oil: Oil prices extended losses on Monday after the world's top exporter Saudi Arabia slashed crude prices for Asia over the weekend, signalling that global markets are well supplied. Brent crude futures for November fell 57 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $72.04 a barrel while US West Texas Intermediate crude for October was at $68.73 a barrel, down 56 cents, or 0.8 percent.









5 / 10 5. Rupee: The Indian rupee settled with a marginal gain of 4 paise at 73.02 against the US dollar on Friday, even as the domestic equities continued their record-setting spree. At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 73.05 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 73.01 and a low of 73.15.









6 / 10 6. Gold: Gold advanced more than 1 percent to its highest in 2-1/2 months on Friday, as a slower-than-expected U.S. jobs growth in August drove the dollar lower, casting doubts on the Federal Reserve's tapering timeline. Spot gold was up 1.2 percent at $1,830.71.









7 / 10 7. Bitcoin: Bitcoin rose 0.49 percent to $50,188.4 on Sunday, adding $245.24 to its previous close. The world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency is up 81 percent from this year’s low of $27,734 on January 4. Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 1.16 percent to $3,932.07 on Sunday, adding $44.97 to its previous close.









8 / 10 8. US job growth: The US economy created the fewest jobs in seven months in August as hiring in the leisure and hospitality sector stalled amid a resurgence in COVID-19 infections, which weighed on demand at restaurants and hotels. But other details of the Labor Department's closely watched employment report on Friday were fairly strong, with the unemployment rate falling to a 17-month low of 5.2 percent and July job growth revised sharply higher. Wages increased a solid 0.6 percent and fewer people were experiencing long spells of unemployment. The survey of establishments showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 235,000 jobs last month, the smallest gain since January. Data for July was revised up to show a whopping 1.053 million jobs created instead of the previously reported 943,000.









9 / 10 9. FPIs: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 16,459 crore in Indian markets in August, with majority of investment coming in the debt segment. In equities, they invested just Rs 2,082.94 crore while debt segment saw inflow of Rs 14,376.2 crore between August 2-31, depositories data showed. The quantum of investment in the debt segment is highest in this calendar year so far.





