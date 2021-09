1 / 10 1. Wall Street: Stocks recovered from an afternoon stumble and ended with modest gains Thursday, enough to mark more record highs for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq as they rose 0.3 and 0.1 percent, respectively. The Russell 2000 rose 0.7 percent, more than twice the gain of the S&P 500, which tracks large companies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4 percent.









2 / 10 2. Asian shares: Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Friday morning trade as investors look ahead to the release of a private survey on China’s services sector activity in August. The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 0.32 percent. South Korea’s Kospi climbed 0.29 percent. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.17 percent. MSCI’s largest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.13 percent higher.









3 / 10 3. D-Street: The Indian equity benchmark indices scaled record highs during the session Thursday and closed almost a percent higher led by buying across the sectors. The 30-scrip Sensex closed at a record high of 57,852, as it rose 514 points and the Nifty50 index surged 158 points to end at 17,234. The Nifty hit an intra-day life high of 17,246 during the session.









4 / 10 4. Oil: Oil prices rose more than $1 Thursday, supported by optimism about the pace of the economic recovery from the pandemic, a sharp decline in US crude stocks and a weaker dollar. Brent crude was up 1.8 percent at $72.84 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 2 percent to $69.98.









5 / 10 5. Rupee: The Indian rupee settled with a marginal gain of 2 paise at 73.06 against the US dollar Thursday despite a sustained rally in domestic equities. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.06 percent to 92.39.









6 / 10 6. Gold: Gold prices on Thursday slipped by Rs 78 to Rs 47,068 per 10 grams amid rupee appreciation. Silver also lost Rs 515 to Rs 63,840 per kg. In the global market, gold was marginally higher at USD 1,814 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 24.17 per ounce.









7 / 10 7. Bitcoin: Bitcoin surged almost 3 percent and broke above $50,000 for the first time since August 23. The cryptocurrency underwent profit booking soon enough and slipped over 1.5 percent. It was last trading 1.68 percent lower at $48,890.









8. SEBI: PNB Housing Finance on Thursday said capital markets regulator Sebi has approached the Supreme Court against the Securities Appellate Tribunal's order in the matter related to the company's Rs 4,000 crore equity capital raise plan.









9. Credit cards: The credit card business has seen an uptick in July as states began opening or relaxing COVID-19 norms. The total expenses on credit cards have grown by over 19 percent from June to Rs 75,000 crore in July.