1 / 10 1. Wall Street: Stocks ended a wobbly day with mixed results on Wall Street Friday as the market cooled off following a two-day rally. The S&P 500 edged higher and notched a gain of 0.1 percent, rising for the week and breaking a two-week losing streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose 0.1 percent, while the Nasdaq composite and a measure of small-company stocks closed lower.









2 / 10 2. Asian stocks: Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Monday morning trade, with China’s industrial profits data for August set to be out later in the day. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.36 percent. South Korea’s Kospi dipped 0.12 percent. The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia gained 0.17 percent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded little changed.









3 / 10 3. D-Street: The Indian equity benchmarks raced to new peaks on Friday with the Sensex index crossing the 60,000 mark. The Sensex ended 163 points higher at 60,048.5 and the Nifty50 gained 16 points to settle at 17,838.8 -- both record closing highs, though giving up most of their intraday gains.









4 / 10 4. Crude oil: Oil pushed past its July peaks as global output disruptions forced energy companies to pull large amounts of crude out of inventories, while a shortage of natural gas in Europe pushed costs up across the continent. Both the benchmarks rose 1 percent with Brent rising to $79.35 a barrel, and US oil surging to $75.20.









5 / 10 5. Gold: Gold on Friday declined by Rs 61 to Rs 46,056 per 10 grams reflecting an overnight plunge in international precious metal prices. Silver also declined by Rs 869 to Rs 60,789 per kilogram. In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,759 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 22.65 per ounce.









6 / 10 6. Rupee: The Indian rupee slipped by 4 paise to close at 73.68 against the US dollar on Friday, following weaker Asian peers against the American currency. The dollar index was trading 0.06 percent higher at 93.14.









7 / 10 7. Cryptocurrency: Cryptocurrencies traded firmly Monday, having rebounded from selling driven by an intensifying crackdown on the asset class in China, as buy-the-dip speculators swooped in. Bitcoin was up about 4.5 percent in Asia trade. Rival token Ether rose 10 percent to $3,154 and has recouped its Friday losses.









8 / 10 8. LIC divestment: India's Finance Secretary TV Somanathan confirmed the government’s proposed divestment plan for the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India would be completed between March and June 2022. Continue reading









9 / 10 9. Nirmala Sitharaman: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said that banks will derive benefits of a vibrant economy going forward, however, India needs not only more but bigger lenders to meet the changing requirements owing to the new challenges that have emerged recently. Continue reading