1 / 10 1. Wall Street: Stocks rose broadly for a second day in a row on Wall Street Thursday, reversing the market's losses for the week just three days after the S&P 500 had its biggest skid since May. The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq rose 1.2 percent, 1.5 percent, and 1 percent, respectively.









2 / 10 2. Asian stocks: Stocks in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Friday morning trade, as investors continue to watch developments surrounding China Evergrande Group. The Nikkei 225 in Japan jumped 1.95 percent. South Korea’s Kospi edged 0.49 percent higher. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index traded fractionally higher. Mainland Chinese stocks traded lower. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.17 percent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded around 0.1 percent higher.









3 / 10 3. Dalal Street: The Indian equity benchmark indices jumped nearly 2 percent Thursday, scaling record highs in the process led by buying across the sectors and heavyweights such as Reliance Industries and the HDFC twins. The 30-scrip Sensex closed at a record high of 59,885, as it rose 958 points. And the Nifty50 index surged 276 points to end at 17,822.









4 / 10 4. Oil: Crude oil prices rose half a percent Friday as Brent crude traded 0.53 percent higher at $77.67 and US oil rose 0.41 percent to trade at $73.60.









5 / 10 5. Rupee: The rupee rebounded by 23 paise to close at 73.64 against the US dollar on Thursday following an improved risk appetite among investors triggered by positive global cues. Meanwhile, the dollar index fell 0.29 percent to 93.19.









6 / 10 6. Gold: Gold on Thursday declined Rs 597 to Rs 46,672 per 10 grams reflecting overnight fall in international precious metal prices and rupee appreciation. Silver also declined by Rs 338 to Rs 61,180 per kilogram. In the international market, both gold and silver were flat at USD 1,749 per ounce and USD 22.64 per ounce.









7 / 10 7. Bitcoin: Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, is in recovery mode. On Friday, it rose 2 percent to trade above $44,500, but it is still down over 7 percent in the past 7 days. Ether rose almost 1 percent to trade at $3,099.









8 / 10 8. Indian economy: The Indian economy has bottomed out and the formal sector is likely to get back to pre-pandemic levels by the end of this year, former deputy chairman of erstwhile Planning Commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia said on Thursday. Continue reading









9 / 10 9. Bank deposits: Bank deposits grew 11.9 percent year-on-year during 2020-21 compared to 8.8 percent in 2019-20 on the back of high growth in the current account and savings account (CASA) deposits, RBI data showed. Continue reading