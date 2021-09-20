  • Home>
  • photos>
  • market>

  • 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on September 20

View as Slide Show Image

10 things you need to know before the opening bell on September 20

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
10 things you need to know before the opening bell on September 20

The Indian equity benchmark indices are likely to open lower on Monday amid negative global cues. SGX Nifty futures were trading 0.89 percent or 156 points lower at 17,449, at 7:55 am.