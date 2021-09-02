  • Home>
  • photos>
  • market>

  • 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on September 2

View as Slide Show Image

10 things you need to know before the opening bell on September 2

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
10 things you need to know before the opening bell on September 2

The Indian equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open on a flat note on Thursday amid mixed global cues. The trends on SGX Nifty also indicate a flat start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 22.95 points or 0.13 percent higher at the 17,109 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:05 am.