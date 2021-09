1 / 10 1. Wall Street: Stocks managed to end a wobbly day mostly higher on Wall Street Monday as the market regroups after its biggest weekly drop since June. The S&P 500 shook off an afternoon slump and edged 0.2 percent higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8 percent and the Nasdaq fell 0.1 percent.









2 / 10 2. Asian stocks: Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Tuesday morning trade as investors look ahead to the release of US consumer inflation data for August. The broader Hang Seng index in Hong Kong rose 0.19 percent, recovering partially from its Monday drop. Mainland Chinese stocks were mixed, with the Shanghai composite dipping 0.17 percent. The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 0.8 percent. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.83 percent. Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.29 percent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.21 percent higher.









3 / 10 3. D-Street: The 30-scrip Sensex closed at 58,177, as it slumped 127 points and the Nifty50 index fell 14 points to end at 17,355. The broader markets outperformed the benchmarks as both mid-caps and small-caps rallied half a percent higher.









4 / 10 4. Crude oil: Oil prices extended gains Tuesday, hovering near a six-week high, on signs another storm could affect output in Texas this week. This comes even as the US industry struggles to return production after Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc on the Gulf Coast. Both benchmarks – Brent crude and US oil – rose over 0.2 percent to trade at $73.66 and $70.68, respectively.









5 / 10 5. Rupee: The Indian rupee dropped 18 paise to hit an over two-week low of 73.68 against the US dollar on Monday, tracking weaker Asian peers against the greenback and a muted trend in domestic equities. Meanwhile, the dollar index was trading 0.19 percent higher at 92.75.









6 / 10 6. Gold: Gold on Monday rose by Rs 104 to Rs 46,806 per 10 gram in line with the firm global trends and rupee depreciation. In contrast, silver tumbled Rs 292 to Rs 63,592 per kilogram from. In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,794 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 23.80 per ounce.









7 / 10 7. Bitcoin: Bitcoin is trading flat over $45,000 on Tuesday as volatility continued in the market. The coin is down nearly 15 percent in the last seven days. Ether, Bitcoin’s rival, is also down a percent at $3,302. It is down over 16 percent in the last seven days.









8 / 10 8. Retail inflation: Retail inflation fell marginally to 5.3 per cent in August mainly due to easing food prices, official data showed on Monday. The retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 5.59 per cent in July and 6.69 per cent in August 2020.









9 / 10 9. COVID-19 insurance: Regulator IRDAI on Monday allowed insurers to continue selling and renewing short-term Covid specific health insurance policies till March 2022.