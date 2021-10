1 / 10 1. Wall Street: Stocks closed lower Monday as big technology companies such as Apple and Microsoft take losses. The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average both fell over 1 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq slipped over 2 percent.









2 / 10 2. Asian shares: Shares in Asia-Pacific fell in Tuesday morning trade following overnight losses on Wall Street. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 dropped 3.39 percent. South Korea's Kospi shed 2.57 percent. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong dropped 1.42 percent. Shares in Australia also slipped, with the S&P/ASX 200 down 1 percent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 1.29 percent lower. Markets in mainland China remain closed on Tuesday for the holidays.









3 / 10 3. D-Street: Indian equity benchmarks made a comeback following four trading sessions of losses, helped by buying across most sectors despite losses in global markets. The Sensex index jumped 534 points to end at 59,299 and Nifty settled at 17,691, up 159 points from its previous close.









4 / 10 4. Oil: Oil prices eased Tuesday after climbing to their highest levels in years in the previous session on the decision by OPEC and allied major oil producers to maintain restraint on supply. Brent crude was down at $81.83 a barrel, having risen 2.5 percent Monday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil dropped to $77.52 after gaining 2.3 percent the previous session.









5 / 10 5. Rupee: The Indian rupee tumbled 19 paise to end at its weakest level in over six weeks of 74.31 against the US dollar on Monday as a stronger greenback against key rivals and rising crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiment. Meanwhile, the dollar index was trading 0.10 percent lower at 93.93.









6 / 10 6. Gold: Gold rose to Rs 46,877 per 10 grams against its previous close of Rs 46,506 on Monday. Silver also rose to Rs 60,940 per kilogram from Rs 60,550 per kilogram in the previous trade. In the international market, gold traded lower at USD 1,767 per ounce and silver flat at USD 22.64 per ounce.









7 / 10 7. Bitcoin: Bitcoin was trading 4 percent higher Tuesday, close to the $50,000 psychological level. The coin has surged over 15 percent since Friday. Altcoins are also rising, with several coins outperforming bitcoin.









8 / 10 8. SEBI: Markets regulator Sebi on Monday proposed a minimum price band of 5 percent for public issues through the book-built process and sub-categorisation of non-institutional investors. Continue reading









9 / 10 9. Bad bank: The Reserve Bank of India on Monday gave a licence to the Rs 6,000 crore National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL), a move that will help kickstart operations of the bad bank. Continue reading