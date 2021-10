1 / 10 Wall Street: Stocks ended an up-and-down day lower on Wall Street as traders wait for more data on inflation and corporate earnings this week. The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq fell 0.2, 0.3, and 0.1 percent, respectively.









2 / 10 Asian equities: Asian shares traded mixed Wednesday, tracking losses on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded little changed. Japan's Nikkei index slipped 0.29 percent. Chinese blue chips were flat. And South Korea’s Kospi advanced 0.25 percent. Elsewhere, Australian shares rose 0.11 percent.









3 / 10 D-Street: The Indian shares scaled fresh peaks Tuesday led by buying in auto, metal, and FMCG stocks. Sensex closed 148 points higher at 60,284, and the Nifty50 index surged 46 points to end at 17,991.









4 / 10 Crude oil: Oil steadied after a volatile session on Tuesday, pausing a rally that has brought prices to multi-year highs and raised concerns that higher energy costs could derail the global economic recovery. US crude futures climbed to $80.64. Brent crude futures fell to $83.42.









5 / 10 Rupee: The rupee fell for the third session in a row, weakening 16 paise to end at 75.52 against the US currency on Tuesday. The dollar index was up 0.02 percent to 94.33.









6 / 10 Gold: Gold futures on MCX Tuesday rose by Rs 159 to Rs 47,051 per 10 grams. Silver futures for delivery in December declined Rs 144 to Rs 61,744 per kilogram. In the international market, gold traded in the green at USD 1,761 per ounce and silver flat at USD 22.58 per ounce.









7 / 10 Bitcoin: Bitcoin slid 1 percent on Wednesday morning but continued trading at $56,000-level. It is up almost 10 percent for the week. Ether prices, on the other hand, surged marginally as it traded at $3,517, up nearly 1 percent for the week.









8 / 10 Industrial production: Industrial production grew 11.9 percent in August mainly due to a low-base effect and good performance by manufacturing, mining and power sectors that surpassed the pre-COVID level. Continue reading









9 / 10 Retail inflation: Retail inflation declined to 4.35 percent in September, mainly due to lower food prices, according to government data released on Tuesday. Continue reading