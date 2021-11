1 / 10 Wall Street: Stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street Friday after a new coronavirus variant from South Africa appeared to take over the globe. The tech-heavy Nasdaq lost over 2 percent whereas the Dow Jones fell 2.5 percent. And S&P 500 declined 2.3 percent.



2 / 10 Asian equities: Asian shares fell Monday morning as investors tracked the developments surrounding the new coronavirus variant called Omicron. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was trading flat. Japan's Nikkei index almost slid 1 percent. Chinese blue chips were down over half a percent. And South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.8 percent. Elsewhere, Australian shares declined 0.4 percent.



3 / 10 D-Street: The Indian shares suffered the biggest single day losses since early-April 2021 Friday. The Sensex tumbled over 1,680 points to 57,100. And the Nifty50 index settled over 500 points lower at 17,026.



4 / 10 Crude oil: Oil prices declined 13 percent Friday after the WHO warned Omicron may be potentially more dangerous than other variants. However, the benchmarks recouped losses Monday as investors wondered whether the virus would derail the economic recovery. The US oil benchmark was trading almost 5 percent up at $71.47 and Brent crude futures was up 4 percent to $75.79.



5 / 10 Gold: Gold futures on MCX Friday gained over Rs 200 to Rs 47,774 per 10 grams. Silver futures for delivery in December declined nearly Rs 900 to Rs 63,792 per kilogram. Both precious metals were rising in the international market on Monday, with gold at $1,794 and silver at $23.38 per ounce.



6 / 10 Rupee: The rupee plunged 37 paise or 0.5 percent to 74.89 Friday, closing at nearly a month’s low as investors turned cautious. The rupee erased all of its gains in the month while suffering its worst weekly loss of 59 paise since October 8. Meanwhile, the dollar index fell 0.34 percent to 96.44.



7 / 10 Bitcoin: Bitcoin rose over 6 percent to trade at $57,600 Monday morning after losing over half a percent in the past seven days. Ether prices also rose nearly 8 percent to $4,332.



RBI: RBI has released the rules for ownership and corporate structure of private banks in India. While it has accepted most recommendations the Internal Working Group (IWG) made, it did not accept the most controversial one: corporates and large industrial houses be allowed as promoters of banks.



New coronavirus variant: The new Omicron variant of coronavirus has reportedly got over 30 mutations in the spike protein region giving it the potential to reduce the efficacy of vaccines, AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guelria said.