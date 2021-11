1 / 10 Wall Street: Stocks closed modestly higher on Wall Street Mon day with indexes notching more record highs . The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.6 percent, S&P 500 rose 0.2 percent. And the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3 percent.









2 / 10 Asian equities: Asian shares were mixed Tuesday morning. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan plunged nearly one percent. Japan's Nikkei index lost half a percent. Chinese blue chips rose 0.20 percent. And South Korea’s Kospi rose over 1. 5 percent. Australian shares also lost over 0.65 percent.









3 / 10 D-Street: Indian shares made a comeback Monday following three sessions of deep losses. The Sensex rose over 830 points to 60,138. And the Nifty50 index rose 258 points to end at 17,929.









4 / 10 Crude oil: Oil prices rose Tuesday on a higher demand outlook. US crude futures were trading 0.20 percent higher at $84.25. And Brent crude futures rose 0.34 percent to $84.96.









5 / 10 Rupee: The rupee closed flat at 74.87 Mon day as heavy FPI inflows into IPOs were offset by a stronger greenback in the overseas market . Meanwhile, the dollar index was up 0.02 percent to 94.14.









6 / 10 Gold: Gold futures on MCX Monday rose Rs 234 to Rs 47,635 per 10 grams. Silver futures for delivery in December also rose Rs 236 to Rs 64,534 per kilogram. In the international market, both gold and silver declined to USD 1,790 per ounce and USD 24.07 per ounce, respectively.









7 / 10 Bitcoin: Bitcoin was flat above $61,000 Tuesday morning, after falling over 2 percent in the last 7 days. Ether, the number 2 crypto, however, rose over half a percent to $4,330.









8 / 10 IHS Markit PMI: The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose from 53.7 in September to 55.9 in October, pointing to the strongest improvement in overall operating conditions since February. Continue reading









9 / 10 Merchandise exports: India's merchandise exports in October rose 42.33 percent to $35.47 billion. The exports stood at $24.92 billion in October 2020 and $26.23 billion in October 2019. Continue reading